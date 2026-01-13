Energous Aktie
WKN DE: A110V4 / ISIN: US29272C1036
|
13.01.2026 18:03:45
Energous Stock Rises After Preliminary FY2025 Revenue Report
(RTTNews) - Energous Corporation (WATT) shares are trading at $6.26, up 13.46% or $0.73, after the company released preliminary financial results for the fiscal year 2025, showing record annual revenue.
The preliminary figures indicate approximately $5.6 million in total revenue, representing a more than 630 percent increase year-over-year, and about $3.0 million in fourth-quarter revenue, a strong sequential gain.
The preliminary results also showed a reduction in net loss by over 45% compared with the prior year, and the company raised approximately $23.9 million in equity capital, bolstering its balance sheet to support continued product development and commercial progress.
On the day of the announcement, WATT opened near $5.80, moved to an intraday high above $6.30, and saw a low around $5.75, compared with a previous close near $5.53. The stock trades on the NasdaqGS.
Trading volume was elevated above recent averages, reflecting heightened investor interest following the preliminary financial update.
WATT's 52-week range is approximately $2.10 to $6.45, highlighting notable volatility tied to company milestones and market sentiment.
