Energy bill cap forecast to hit £4,347 after Truss U-turn on support

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Move to reduce duration of help from two years to six months could mean financial cliff edge for millions in April, charities warnThe average annual energy bill will rises to more than £4,000 from April after Liz Truss’s U-turn over her policy to ease the cost of living crisis, according to the sector’s leading forecaster.The price cap for a typical dual-fuel tariff will now be £4,347 in six months’ time if the government does not offer special support, according to consultancy Cornwall Insight. Continue reading...