|
22.01.2022 08:00:47
Energy bills: ‘I got a green deal, so why am I paying eye-watering sums?’
Some Britons on renewable energy deals promising green power face higher bills than standard tariffsHouseholds on green energy tariffs who assumed they would be unaffected by soaring gas prices have been shocked to be told their electricity bills are rising, despite them being signed up to a renewable supply.Suzanne Taylor has been told that her fixed daytime tariff with the renewable energy supplier So will double from 16p to 32p a unit if she renews it this month. “So is blaming the current energy crisis,” she says. “Its website says that 100% of its electricity is supplied from renewable sources so why would it be affected by gas prices?” Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
