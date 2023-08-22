|
22.08.2023 07:01:36
Energy bills: 13m British homes ‘did not turn on heating when cold last winter’
Which? survey finds about half of households with annual income of under £20,000 made such a decisionMillions of Britons did not switch on their heating during cold snaps last winter in an attempt to save on their energy bills as the cost of gas and electricity soared.Almost nine in 10 households tried to cut back on their energy usage last winter, while almost half of all British households, or 13m homes, said they did not turn on their heating when it got cold, according to a survey of 4,000 people by the consumer group Which?. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
