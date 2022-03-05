|
05.03.2022 08:00:17
Energy bills: British consumers quoted up to £3,500 a year for fixed rates
Most suppliers have stopped such options or pushed up prices amid market turmoilHouseholds in Great Britain hoping to fix their gas and electricity bills in a desperate attempt to avoid the worst of the price rises are facing quotes as high as £3,500 a year – with the exception of E.ON customers.In the face of market turmoil and soaring wholesale gas prices, most of the UK’s domestic energy suppliers have either stopped offering customers the chance to move to a fixed-price tariff or have priced them at £3,000 and above. Continue reading...
