Energy bills: British flat dwellers with communal heating could sue operators

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exclusive: hundreds of thousands of people are not covered by price cap and have faced huge rise in costsResidents of flats with communal heating systems could mount a legal claim against their network operators after experiencing rises of up to 700% in their bills.Lawyers are investigating the possibility of a legal claim on behalf of residents whose home heating and hot water is supplied through a heat network, the Guardian can reveal. Continue reading...