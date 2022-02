Energy bills: Britons in shock as suppliers confirm price rise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Households face a jolt of reality as providers move their gas and electricity charges up to the limitConsumers may have been shocked to have received details of the new gas and electricity prices they will start paying on 1 April, including daily standing charges as high as 51p a day. Last month the energy regulator, Ofgem, revealed the new caps on prices and warned that the average household will be paying just under £2,000 a year to heat and light their home – a 54% increase. Continue reading...