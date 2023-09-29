|
29.09.2023 01:01:27
Energy bills: don’t break promise on social tariff, Sunak urged
Martin Lewis and Citizens Advice among those telling PM poorer Britons must get help, as industry source calls idea ‘unworkable’More than 140 organisations and individuals, including the consumer champion Martin Lewis, have told Rishi Sunak to make good on a promise to help Britain’s least well-off households with a social tariff for their gas and electricity.The group has written to the prime minister reiterating calls to fulfil a government pledge to help vulnerable households with a discounted rate for energy bills before the last remaining support schemes come to an end in April. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!