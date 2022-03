Energy bills: read your meter on 31 March before prices rise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Ensure you get the current, cheaper rates for all the energy you use right up to the end of ThursdayPhones and pens at the ready: Thursday 31 March will be “national meter reading day”.With energy bills due to rise by an average of 54% on Friday 1 April, millions of households are being urged to take gas and electricity meter readings the day before. Continue reading...