Energy bills: what can you do to beat the biggest rise in living memory?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Homes in Great Britain will be hit by gas and electricity increases of 54% from 1 April but there is helpFrom 1 April, most households in Great Britain will see their energy bills rise by 54% – or almost £700 – to just under £2,000 a year. It will be the biggest rise in living memory but may only be the start. Here we answer all your questions about the fuel crisis and examine what help is available. Continue reading...