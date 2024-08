Energy bills could rise to average of £1,714 a year in Great Britain from October

Cornwall Insight analysts predict price cap for October until end of December will increase by 9% Energy bills across Great Britain could rise by 9% this winter to an average of £1,714 a year for the typical household’s gas and electricity, according to forecasts.Analysts at Cornwall Insight, a well-respected energy consultancy, have forecast that the government’s energy price cap will rise for the average dual-fuel energy bill from October, up from its current level of £1,568. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian