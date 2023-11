Energy bills in Great Britain to rise by 5% from January as cap hits £1,928

Ofgem increases minimum price for energy suppliers to charge customers after rise in global gas pricesHouseholds will begin the new year with a 5% increase in energy bills after the regulator raised the price cap to an average of £1,928 a year for the typical gas and electricity bill.Ofgem raised the maximum price that energy suppliers can charge their customers from £1,834 a year for the typical household between October to December, after a rise in global gas market prices after the start of the Israel-Hamas war last month. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel