Energy bills likely to rise by £800 in October, says Ofgem chief

Jonathan Brearley tells MPs price cap due to rise to about £2,800, blaming soaring cost of wholesale gas and electrictyOfgem is on course to raise the cap on household energy bills to about £2,800 in October, the regulator’s chief executive Jonathan Brearley has told MPs.The shock increase in the cap would push up the average bill by more than £800, after the regulator increased it by £693 in April to £1,971. Continue reading...