Energy bills support scheme: who is eligible and when will it be paid?

The lowdown on the £400 discount as households in Great Britain come under more financial pressureCharities concerned as details of energy bill support revealedEnergy bills could hit £3,850 a year by Christmas – three times what households were paying at the start of 2022 – according to the latest estimates by experts. Now the government has revealed further details on its already announced energy bills support scheme, under which millions of households will get a £400 discount on their energy bills this winter. Continue reading...