Energy bills will not rise on back of £20bn electricity upgrade, says Ofgem

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Plan for Great Britain’s regional networks includes boosting grid capacity and improving resilience in extreme weatherThe chief executive of Ofgem has insisted that bills will not rise for consumers amid plans to plough £20bn into upgrading Great Britain’s regional electricity networks.The energy regulator has set out a £20.9bn package to upgrade the grids, which includes £2.7bn of upfront funding to boost capacity. Continue reading...