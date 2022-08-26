Energy cap leap looks to be moment when UK recession fears turn into reality

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Rocketing gas and electricity prices may usher in some benefits – but none will have much impact this winterOfgem raises energy price cap by 80% to £3,549 from OctoberWhat is the energy price cap and could I end up paying more?The phoney war is over and the real struggle for the economy is about to begin. That is the brutal reality facing the UK as gas and electricity bills rocket this winter.For months it has been clear the energy regulator for Great Britain, Ofgem, would raise its price cap from just under £2,000 a year to about the £3,500 mark and it has duly announced an 80% increase. Continue reading...