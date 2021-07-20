Energy Cloud Hummingbird™ Air Purification System Eradicates 99.5% or Greater of Airborne COVID-19 Virus on the First Pass

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With indoor air quality more essential than ever with the infectious COVID-19 still active worldwide, eradicating the virus while it's airborne is crucial to mitigating its transmission. Energy Cloud, a clean-tech company specializing in healthy buildings and energy efficient environments has a solution: Hummingbird™ EQ, an air purification system that captures and deactivates airborne COVID-19 virus.

Hummingbird™ Air Purification System Eradicates 99.5% or Greater of Airborne COVID-19 Virus on the First Pass

Hummingbird™ EQ with Air Vaccine™ technology was independently tested by a distinguished team of epidemiologists and professional engineers assembled by Black & Veatch – a global infrastructure leader vastly experienced in pathogen-tracking methods and construction of biological safety-related sites.

Funding was provided in partnership with Black & Veatch's IgniteX COVID-19 Response Accelerator.

Hummingbird™ EQ's deactivation of the virus – known scientifically as SARS-CoV-2 – was independently tested and proven, with all Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) work performed within The Hastings Foundation and Wright Foundation laboratories at the University of Southern California (USC). SARS-CoV-2 BSL-3 resources were supported by a grant from the W.K. Keck Foundation's COVID-19 research fund.

"Supporting Energy Cloud aligns with our strategic priorities in building a world of difference," said Lance Lippencott, program director at Black & Veatch. "Having witnessed the global impact of COVID-19, we were eager to marshal our resources behind innovations such as Hummingbird™, which offers an opportunity to mitigate the pathogen's spread."

Hummingbird™ EQ was proven to capture and deactivate the airborne COVID-19 virus on the first airflow pass through the system by 99.5% or greater, reducing it to undetectable levels. In the most comprehensive bio-aerosol study of its kind, Hummingbird™ EQ was tested by simulating a real-life airflow scenario, complete with ducting, coil and an air handler / forced air unit. Testing included infectious aerosolized virus samples with simulated saliva that were more than 3,000 times the average infectious dose to prove hummingbird™ can thoroughly neutralize and remove any active COVID-19 virus from the air that passes through the system. The goal set out by the Energy Cloud COVID-19 response team was to test a scenario far greater than a normal real-life situation.

"My main goal with Hummingbird™ is to save lives, and in order to do this, we needed to independently test the system with real-life air flows to prove the efficacy through science and data. I am grateful for the opportunity to test Hummingbird™ at such a prestigious institution as University of Southern California and their BSL Level 3 lab, and for the positive independent peer reviewed analysis from our COVID-19 response team of epidemiologists and professional engineers assembled by Black & Veatch," said John Carrieri, CEO of Energy Cloud.

Testing also was performed with all Hummingbird™ models, confirming that they all deactivate COVID- 19 with no harmful ozone being produced. Unlike other air purification systems, Hummingbird™ does not release or produce any airborne chemicals as part of its inactivation of viruses. Hummingbird™ EQ can be installed and scaled to any size heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system or used as a stand-alone unit in all types of commercial and residential settings including hospitals, schools, supermarkets, hotels, airports, offices, homes and more, for superior air quality in any sized indoor environment.

Hummingbird™ EQ is unique beyond its virus efficacy as it includes:

Air purification technology that decomposes VOCs and reduces bacteria, microbes, pollen, dust, dander, allergens, spores, fungi, mold, odors, smoke and toxic fumes without producing any harmful ozone or biproducts.

HVAC remote management with Hummingbird ™ EQ AI technology allows cloud-enabled remote monitoring and management of HVAC systems, saving energy by providing real-time insight to equipment operation and efficiency.

EQ AI technology allows cloud-enabled remote monitoring and management of HVAC systems, saving energy by providing real-time insight to equipment operation and efficiency. Indoor air quality monitoring with real-time air quality information for customers, employees and property owners, for all stakeholders to see the building air quality through Energy Cloud's air certification. The information can be seen through a QR Code displayed on the buildings outside doors and windows as well as web URL links that can be viewed on any computer or smart device. Building owners who invest in having the best air quality for their buildings and business can show proof of their air quality with the QR code and unique URL provided for each building.

Editor's Notes:

About Energy Cloud Inc.

Energy Cloud Inc. is a clean-tech company focused on energy efficiency, sustainability and healthy building environments. We help customers save money and energy by managing and measuring electricity, water and gas usage through our gMeter® platform, AI, and Hummingbird™ HVAC line of products. The Hummingbird™ EQ is an air purification, indoor air quality monitoring and HVAC remote management system proven to deactivate 99.5% of SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) delivering A+™Air Quality. For more details, visit www.energycloudinc.com

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3.0 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

Media Contact Information:

Energy Cloud

Nancy Kennedy | +1 (858) 829-6906 | nkennedy@energycloudinc.com

Black & Veatch

JIM SUHR | +1 913-458-6995 P | +1 314-422-6927 M | SuhrJ@BV.com

24-HOUR MEDIA HOTLINE | +1 866-496-9149

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-cloud-hummingbird-air-purification-system-eradicates-99-5-or-greater-of-airborne-covid-19-virus-on-the-first-pass-301337676.html

SOURCE Energy Cloud