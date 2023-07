Energy costs: plan now to make big savings on UK winter bills

Insulation, boiler, solar installers … at this time of year there’s no waiting for appointments or suppliesAssuming that you are not trying to dodge Europe’s heatwaves or heading to a UK holiday resort, the next few weeks are – somewhat counterintuitively – looking like a pretty good time to start making your home more energy efficient and ready for the colder weather.In the coming weeks the government’s long-awaited Great British Insulation Scheme is will be launched, with grants available to certain households – particularly those living in smaller properties or on lower incomes. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel