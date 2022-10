Energy crisis pushing 10,000 homes a month on to prepayment meters

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Experts say people who are switched to pay as you go will self-disconnect when they cannot afford to top upCash-strapped households unable to afford their monthly energy bills are being pushed on to prepayment meters in record numbers, with 10,000 a month forecast to be installed this winter as the cost of living crisis deepens.The price comparison website Uswitch said the startling trend – after more than two years when the number of meters has been falling as more homes moved to direct debit – was a worrying sign, as customers could disconnect when usage and bills were likely to be highest at the coldest time of the year. Continue reading...