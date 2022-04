Energy criteria high on UK homebuyer checklists, survey finds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Savills says people are paying close attention to EPCs, and homes with heat pumps sell at a premiumHomebuyers are paying more for properties with heat pumps or other low-carbon technology installed, and are looking closely at energy ratings, according to analysis by the estate agents Savills.Energy-saving credentials are becoming important considerations for people who are looking to move and reduce soaring energy bills. Nearly six out of 10 (59%) prospective buyers told the company they were willing to pay more for a home primarily powered by renewable energy. Continue reading...