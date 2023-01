Energy efficiency ‘war effort’ needed to cut bills and emissions, say MPs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Ministers missed crucial opportunities but should use energy windfall tax to speed up insulation efforts, committee saysA national “war effort” on energy efficiency is required to cut energy bills, reduce climate-heating emissions and ensure energy security, according to a cross-party committee of MPs .Boosting efficiency in homes and businesses is the fastest way to cut energy use but the government missed a “crucial window of opportunity” last summer, the report from the environmental audit committee (EAC) said. The energy bills crisis was sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, while political turmoil in the UK resulted in three prime ministers in office between July and October. Continue reading...