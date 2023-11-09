|
09.11.2023 07:00:03
Energy efficiency scheme for cold homes going at a glacial pace, says Labour
Energy efficiency scheme for cold homes going at a glacial pace, says Labour

Government's Energy Company Obligation has managed to upgrade only 65,000 homes since April 2022, figures show

Labour has attacked the Conservatives over the speed of government efforts to upgrade Britain's draughty housing stock, as analysis showed a leading household energy efficiency initiative was proceeding at what the party called a "glacial pace".

Just 65,000 homes have been upgraded under the government's Energy Company Obligation (Eco) scheme since it was relaunched in April last year, according to analysis of statistics released by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).
