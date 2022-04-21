Energy Executive Steve Malnight Named President and Managing Partner of Catalyst Energy 

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Energy, a leading global clean power development and finance platform, today announced that Steve Malnighthas been named as President and Managing Partner. Recognized as an energy industry leader, Malnight has over 20 years of experience in the sector as the former Senior VP of Energy Supply & Policy of PG&E and former CEO of Duquesne Light Co.

"I am excited to join Catalyst Energy as we work to quickly grow and capture the substantial market opportunity in front of us. We are on a clear path to move our nation from carbon-based energy to clean renewables and at Catalyst we will focus on doing that while also helping to improve the reliability and resilience of our energy system. Along with our financial partners, we will be working very aggressively to identify, develop, and build large scale renewables and bring them to the growing market faster than others," says Malnight.

Catalyst Energy is on the precipice of strategic changes and rapid growth. With Malnight at the helm to accelerate and scale the delivery of new green power generation, Catalyst Energy plans to utilize its deep-rooted experience in utilities, renewable generation, and mergers and acquisitions to develop renewables more expeditiously and with less risk.

"As we work to deploy substantial new renewable energy generation across the country, we face significant challenges to rapidly build out new transmission and interconnection capacity and to integrate large amounts of intermittent resources on an aging power grid. Catalyst Energy is dramatically accelerating the adoption of renewable energy responsibly. We will work to better utilize the fossil fuel generation assets available in the US and to enable a smooth, reliable, and resilient transition to a clean energy future," says Malnight.

CEO Matt Cheney remarked, "With Steve Malnight'sleadership Catalyst Energy will ramp up efforts to play a pivotal role in support of America's clean energy transition. Catalyst Energy is transitioning the energy economy, moving the needle with speed and agility towards decarbonizing the grid. We are leading the charge towards mitigating carbon emissions while conserving jobs focused around fossil fuel. At Catalyst Energy we believe in maintaining a foundation of employment in and around a new energy infrastructure towards a carbon zero emitting economy."

Catalyst Energy seeks to power the world more responsibly, sustainably, and equitably using carbon emitting tech to support the integration of renewables at the lowest possible cost for consumers. Catalyst Energy is dual headquartered in Dallas, Texas and the California Bay Area. Stay tuned to Catalyst Energy's website below for more updates from Catalyst Energy.

