Energy firms using sharp practices to boost cashflow, says Martin Lewis

Consumer champion describes fuel prices as ‘almost a poll tax’ and warns households face a ‘fiscal punch in the face’ in AprilEnergy companies are using unfair and potentially illegal tactics to secure cash at the expense of their customers amid the energy crisis, the consumer expert Martin Lewis has told MPs.Households face a “fiscal punch in the face” in April when energy bills under the government’s price cap rise, Lewis said, a day before the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, makes his spring statement, in which he is expected to announce measures to respond to the cost of living crisis. Continue reading...