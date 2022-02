Energy price cap: your questions about the rise answered

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The energy watchdog Ofgem is raising the price cap that suppliers are allowed to charge customersWe asked readers what they wanted to know about the energy cap price rise . Hilary Osborne, our money and consumer editor, has the answers.I’m on a fixed deal, will any part of my bill/charges increase? Susan, OxfordNo, not while the deal lasts. The cap relates to the energy providers’ standard variable tariffs – these are the tariffs that customers are on as a default and have traditionally been more expensive than the fixed-rate deals on offer. The reason the energy cap was introduced was to stop these customers paying high prices because of their loyalty. Continue reading...