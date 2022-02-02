Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Energy price cap hike: how might the UK government help with bills?
From offering suppliers loans to a VAT holiday and a windfall tax on polluters, we explore the optionsBritain’s cost of living crisis is likely to intensify from Thursday as the energy regulator prepares to raise the maximum price of home energy bills by up to 50% above current record highs.The price cap is expected to reach almost £2,000 a year, up from an average of £1,277 this winter, to reflect the recent surge in gas market prices that has inflated supplier costs – and caused many to go bust. Continue reading...
