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27.05.2026 08:02:34
Energy price cap in Great Britain to rise by 13% from July
Average gas and electricity bill to jump to £1,862 a year from July until end of September, in part because of Iran warHouseholds will face the steepest summer rise in energy charges in four years after months of soaring market prices caused the government’s energy price cap for Great Britain to climb by 13%.Under the cap the average gas and electricity bill will increase to the equivalent of £1,862 a year from July until the end of September to take account of the rise in global energy market prices caused by the war on Iran. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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