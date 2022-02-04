Energy price cap may be updated every three months, says Ofgem

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Great Britain’s regulator says it would allow households to adjust more quickly to market changesHow the energy price cap is calculatedHow Sunak’s cost of living support will affect householdsGreat Britain’s energy regulator could update the energy price cap as often as every three months as it braces for further volatility across global markets.Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s chief executive, said it would be better to have the option to update the price cap more frequently to allow households to “adjust much more quickly” to some of the changes in the market. Currently, the price cap is reviewed every six months. Continue reading...