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01.07.2026 07:00:26
Energy price cap rise ‘will push millions in Great Britain into fuel poverty’
Typical bill will surge by £220 a year from Wednesday, forcing 13.5m homes to spend over 10% of income on fuelMillions of households in Great Britain will be pushed into fuel poverty after months of volatility on the global gas markets as energy bills rise by more than £220 a year under the government’s price cap from Wednesday.As the cap on gas and electricity rates rises to the equivalent of £1,862 a year, the number of households forced to spend more than 10% of their income on energy bills will increase to 13.5m from almost 11.3m in April, according to fuel poverty campaigners. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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