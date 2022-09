Energy price rises: what will happen to UK households on 1 October?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Most people won’t be billed the headline figure of £2,500, in fact modest gas and electricity users are likely to pay lessUsually the main thing to worry about on the first day of the month is a pinch and a punch. Saturday 1 October will be a little different – it’s the day energy bills go up. After months of warnings about the rising price of gas and electricity, caused by the invasion of Ukraine, consumers will finally feel the impact – and there’s a lot of confusion. So what does it all mean? Continue reading...