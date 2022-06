Energy rebate: tenants fear they could miss out on £400 discount

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Rishi Sunak announced a £400 energy discount from October – but those with prepay meters could lose outWhen Rishi Sunak recently announced a £400 rebate on electricity bills for every household, there was one group of energy customers left wondering how they would get their money.While customers who pay by direct debit or cheque will gain a credit on their electricity bills from October, and those with prepayment meters are expecting a voucher or credit, tenants who have meters in their rooms and pay a third party for their energy fear they will miss out. Continue reading...