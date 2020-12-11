+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Jetzt handeln! +++-w-
11.12.2020 11:00:00

Energy Services Of America Announces Financial Results

HUNTINGTON, W.V., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company and Nitro Construction Services, announced financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.  Energy Services earned revenues of $119.2 million with an income before tax of $3.6 million for fiscal year 2020.  The Company's income tax expense was $3.8 million, of which $2.7 million related to non-deductible Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) qualified expenses resulting in a net loss available to common shareholders of ($533,000) for the fiscal year 2020.  The Company had adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million for fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. 

In April 2020, due to the uncertain economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company borrowed $9.8 million in PPP funds. The Company believed applying for the PPP funds was necessary to ensure its continued operations as an essential business.  The entirety of the $9.8 million was spent on qualified PPP expenses in fiscal year 2020 and the Company is in the process of filing for loan forgiveness with its lender.  Recent Internal Revenue Service guidelines note that qualified PPP expenses are not tax deductible in the tax year spent for loan recipients that believe forgiveness is "reasonably certain", but not yet received.  Due to these guidelines, the Company recognized an additional $2.7 million in tax expense related to the PPP qualified expenses.   

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement.  "The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on fiscal year 2020 as the uncertain environment led many of our customers to suspend or cancel projects.  When coupled with depressed demand for new transmission pipeline projects, this led to a $55.3 million revenue decrease in fiscal year 2020 compared to 2019." Reynolds continued, "In spite of these challenges, our dedicated workforce operated efficiently during this period and I appreciate their continued efforts.  More recently, we have seen a modest improvement in bidding opportunities for calendar year 2021 and had a backlog of $63.8 million at September 30, 2020."

Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for fiscal years ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:  










Year Ended


Year Ended




September 30, 2020


September 30, 2019







Revenue

$           119,194,440


$           174,541,155







Cost of revenues

105,693,209


161,861,357








Gross profit

13,501,231


12,679,798







Selling and administrative expenses

9,831,578


8,857,386


Income from operations

3,669,653


3,822,412







Other income (expense)





Interest income

53,332


58,023


Other nonoperating expense

(239,862)


(112,814)


Interest expense

(486,246)


(1,064,222)


Gain on sale of equipment

579,326


258,082




(93,450)


(860,931)








Income before income taxes

3,576,203


2,961,481








Income tax expense

3,799,758


968,571








Net (loss) income

(223,555)


1,992,910








Dividends on preferred stock

309,000


309,000














Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$                 (532,555)


$                1,683,910














Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

13,804,835


14,064,871








Weighted average shares-diluted 

13,804,835


17,498,204








(Loss) earnings per share






available to common shareholders

$                      (0.039)


$                        0.120








(Loss) earnings per share-diluted






available to common shareholders

$                      (0.039)


$                        0.096

 

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per common share with net (loss) income available to common shareholders:

 



2020


2019











Net (loss) income available to





  common shareholders


$               (532,555)


$             1,683,910






Add: Income tax expense


3,799,758


968,571






Add: Dividends on preferred stock


309,000


309,000






Add:  Interest expense


486,246


1,064,222






Less: Non-operating income


(392,796)


(203,291)






Add: Depreciation expense


4,395,362


4,157,849






Adjusted EBITDA


$             8,065,015


$             7,980,261

Weighted average shares outstanding-basic


13,804,835


14,064,871

Adjusted EBITDA per common share


$                        0.58


$                        0.57

 

Certain statements contained in the release including, without limitation, the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-services-of-america-announces-financial-results-301190995.html

SOURCE Energy Services of America

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX geben kräftig nach -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
An der Wiener Börse und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich abwärts. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden auch zum Wochenausklang keine einheitliche Richtung. Der Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen