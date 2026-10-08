Energy Stock Rally Contributes To Higher Close On Bay Street

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks showed a lack of direction early in the session on Thursday but moved moderately higher over the course of the trading day.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 103.52 points or 0.3 percent to 35,145.38 after spending early trading bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The higher close on Bay Street largely reflected strength among energy stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index surging by 2.8 percent.

Energy stocks rallied along with the price of crude oil, which has given back ground after an early spike but remain sharply higher.

Crude oil prices surged early in the day after a report from NBC News said President Donald Trump and his national security team have discussed possibly resuming large-scale U.S. military operations in Iran in the coming weeks.

Citing a U.S. official and another person with knowledge of the discussions, NBC News said the options include of launching strikes before the midterm elections next month

The price of crude oil pulled back off its highs after President Donald Trump denied the U.S. would be attacking Iran at any time prior to the elections.

However, ongoing attacks on tankers in the Middle East and concerns about hurricane-related production disruption in the Gulf of Mexico continue to support crude oil prices on the upside.

Consumer staples stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, while weakness among healthcare and technology stocks limited the upside for the markets.

Tech stocks came under pressure after a report from the Financial Times said OpenAI's annualized revenue is about $20 billion less than the company previously signaled.