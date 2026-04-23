Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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23.04.2026 13:30:00
Energy stocks are trouncing the rest of the stock market in 2026. Why the Iran war could erode those gains from here.
Rising oil prices are putting wind in the sails of oil and gas companies — but only for so long. They are reaching levels now that could start to bite into energy firms’ bottom lines.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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