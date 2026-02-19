19.02.2026 17:24:47

Energy Stocks Lead Turnaround On Bay Street After Initial Pullback

(RTTNews) - Following an initial pullback, Canadian stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Thursday, adding to yesterday's strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has climbed well off its early lows and into positive territory. The index is up by 132.80 points or 0.4 percent at 33,522.53 after reaching a record intraday high.

The turnaround on the day largely reflects a rally by energy stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index jumping by 2.5 percent.

Energy stocks are benefitting from an extended surge by the price of crude oil, which has reached its highest levels in months amid concerns about a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

A modest increase by the price of price of gold is also contributing to strength in the gold sector, as reflected by the 1.2 percent gain being posted by the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index.

On the other hand, communications and healthcare stocks have moved to the downside on the day, limiting the upside for the broader markets.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:03 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich unterdessen höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen