Energy suppliers in UK banned from force fitting prepay meters for elderly people

Ofgem said homes with young children were also part of expanded code of practiceEnergy suppliers have been officially banned from force fitting prepayment meters for elderly people and those with infant children after a scandal over companies’ treatment of vulnerable customers.The industry regulator, Ofgem, said on Wednesday that companies would be forbidden from forcibly installing prepayment meters for people over 75 years old with no support in their house and in homes with children under the age of two. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel