Energy suppliers to be investigated over Britons forced on to prepayment meters

Ofgem could look to take legal action if companies are not taking proper care of vulnerable householdsEnergy companies are to be investigated by the regulator Ofgem after the number of households struggling with their bills being forced on to prepayment meters has increased sharply.Ofgem could consider taking legal action if it determines that the rise in the number of homes being forced on to prepayment meters is proven to show companies are not taking proper due care of vulnerable households. Continue reading...