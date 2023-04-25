Energy Tech Innovator Neoflow Inc. Demonstrates Security Excellence with SOC 2 Type II Compliance

CALGARY, AB, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Neoflow, a Calgary based energy technology company, has successfully achieved Service Organization Control ("SOC") 2 Type II compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18 The audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance. Achieving this standard serves as third-party validation that Neoflow Inc. provides enterprise-level security by assessing organization's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Neoflow leveraged Drata, a leading security and compliance automation platform, to continuously monitor its internal security controls against the highest possible standards. With Drata, Neoflow has real-time visibility across the organization to ensure the end-to-end security and compliance posture of our systems.

"Protecting the security and privacy of our customers' data is a top priority for Neoflow," said Patrick Mandic, Chief Technical Officer. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a testament to our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy in our solutions and services."

Building upon its previously attained Type I compliance, Neoflow's SOC 2 Type II compliance further underscores its devotion to providing customers with secure and reliable solutions. This achievement gives clients the confidence that their data is protected according to the strictest industry standards.

The Neoflow Platform is being developed with the support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), through their Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP). Neoflow was awarded a contract in 2019 under the auspices of the DHS Preventing Forgery & Counterfeiting of Certificates and Licenses solicitation to develop the Platform. The Platform will modernize the movement of oil and natural gas between Canada and the United State through the development of standards-based technologies that utilize Verifiable Credentials (W3C) and distributed ledger technology (DLT).

About Neoflow

Neoflow Inc. is a Calgary based company, a team of digital innovators, entrepreneurs and energy industry experts. We have a common passion for transformation in the energy industry along with a common belief that the Neoflow platform will create opportunities to transform the energy value chain. To learn more about Neoflow visit our website www.neoflow.energy and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Medium .

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over fourteen compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. For more information, visit drata.com .

About Prescient Assurance

Prescient Assurance is a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which include but are not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com.

