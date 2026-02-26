Energy Transfer Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALSM / ISIN: US29278E1038
|
26.02.2026 02:05:00
Energy Transfer Continues to Boost Its 7%-Yielding Dividend
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a toll taker, operating one of the largest midstream businesses in North America. And it has been very rewarding for income investors of late. That comes from both the distribution yield, which is a lofty 7%, and distribution growth. Here's what you need to know before you buy it.Energy Transfer's distribution was increased every quarter in 2025. Every quarter in 2024. Every quarter in 2023. And every quarter in 2022. That's the kind of reliability to which a dividend lover would happily set their calendar. Backing that growth is a business that produces enough distributable income to cover its distribution by a hefty 1.8x.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
