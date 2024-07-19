|
19.07.2024 12:13:00
Energy Transfer Continues to Enhance Its Portfolio and Ability to Pay Dividends
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is coming off a big year. It closed two notable acquisitions last year, buying Lotus Midstream for about $1.5 billion and acquiring fellow master limited partnership (MLP) Crestwood Equity Partners in a $7.1 billion deal. Those needle-moving deals, along with organic expansion projects and healthy market conditions, position the midstream giant to grow its earnings by more than 10% this year. That will give it plenty of fuel to deliver on its plan to increase its nearly 8%-yielding distribution by about 3% to 5% this year. The MLP has continued to enhance its growth profile this year. It recently closed another accretive acquisition. On top of that, it recently secured an accretive joint venture (JV). These transactions will improve its portfolio and the ability to grow its high-yielding distribution in the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
