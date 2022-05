Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water.However, that's not stopping the company from continuing to expand its service offerings. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry. That move could provide even more fuel for Energy Transfer to grow its distribution in the future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading