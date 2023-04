Energy Transfer Is Taking Its Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend to New Heights

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) accomplished an important goal earlier this year: The master limited partnership (MLP) delivered on its promise to return its distribution to its pre-pandemic peak. However, it's not stopping there.The leading energy midstream company is giving its investors another raise. It expects to continue growing its distribution, which yields an eye-popping 9.6%, for the foreseeable future. That makes it a compelling option for investors seeking a big-time passive-income stream.Like many companies, Energy Transfer had to reduce cash outflows during the pandemic due to the impact on its operations. The company slashed its distribution to investors by 50% in 2020 to conserve cash and solidify its balance sheet. The midstream company planned to return its distribution payment to its pre-pandemic level once it achieved its leverage ratio target of 4x to 4.5x its debt-to-adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Continue reading