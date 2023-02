Energy Transfer Proves Its Big-Time Dividend Is on Rock-Solid Ground

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) offers investors a monster yield. The master limited partnership's (MLP's) payout currently clocks in at more than 9%. While yields that high are often at higher risk of a reduction, that's far from the case for Energy Transfer. The company recently increased its payout by another 15%, fueled by its improving balance sheet and strong financial results.Here's a closer look at its most recent numbers, which should give investors lots of confidence in the strength of its monster distribution.Energy Transfer generated $3.44 billion of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter, up 22.4% from the year-ago period. That drove its full-year total to a record $13.1 billion. Meanwhile, the company produced $1.91 billion of distributable cash flow in the quarter. That was an increase of 19.4% from the prior-year period. It provided the MLP with enough money to cover its distribution with $965 million to spare.