Energy Transfer Supercharges Its Ultra-High-Yield Payout Again. Is It a Good Buying Opportunity?

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is giving its investors another raise. The master limited partnership (MLP) recently declared its latest distribution, a 15% increase from the prior payment level. With that raise, the energy midstream company has boosted its payout by 75% over the past year. The new level also pushes the company's yield to an eye-popping 9%. Here's a look at whether income-focused investors should jump at the chance to add this big-time payout to their portfolios.Energy Transfer's new payment level is $0.305 per unit each quarter ($1.22 a year). That brings the distribution back up to its former peak. The MLP last paid distributions at that level in 2020. However, it slashed the payout by 50% toward the end of that year to retain more cash for debt reduction. Continue reading