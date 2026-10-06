Energy Transfer Equity LP Partnership Units Aktie
WKN DE: A0JJTN / ISIN: US29273V1008
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06.10.2026 14:29:12
Energy Transfer To Buy Vaquero Midstream For $2.625 Bln
(RTTNews) - Energy Transfer LP (ET), an owner and operator of energy assets, and Vaquero Midstream LLC have announced that they have inked a deal through which Energy Transfer will acquire Vaquero for around $2.625 billion.
The transaction consideration will consist of $1.95 billion in cash and approximately 33.3 million newly issued ET units. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.
"The addition of Vaquero's assets is expected to further strengthen Energy Transfer's Permian footprint by increasing access to growing natural gas and NGL production volumes while enhancing connectivity to the partnership's broader midstream platform," the company said.
Energy Transfer expects the Vaquero assets to be immediately accretive to DCF per unit.
Vaquero's approximately 300-mile pipeline network serves operators across some of the most active areas of the Delaware Basin. Vaquero currently operates the Caymus Processing Complex, which includes three processing trains with a total capacity of around 675 MMcf/d, and owns sufficient acreage to support the construction of two additional trains that could increase total processing capacity to up to around 1.2 Bcf/d.
ET was up by 0.39% at $20.70 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Nachrichten zu Energy Transfer Equity LP Partnership Units
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03.08.26
|Ausblick: Energy Transfer Equity LP Partnership Units präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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20.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Energy Transfer Equity LP Partnership Units vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Energy Transfer Equity LP Partnership Units zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Energy Transfer Equity LP Partnership Units legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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