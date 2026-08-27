Energy Transfer Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALSM / ISIN: US29278E1038
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27.08.2026 02:30:00
Energy Transfer vs. Enterprise Products Partners: Which Is the Better Dividend Stock to Own?
For investors seeking stocks with high yields and rising dividends, the energy midstream space is a great place to look. Two of the top stocks in the space are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).The two pipeline master limited partnerships (MLPs) have expansive midstream systems in the U.S. that handle different types of hydrocarbons, like natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). They also both have attractive yields and have been increasing their distributions. Which stock is the better of the two to own, though, could largely come down to the type of investor you are.Energy Transfer has one of the largest and most diverse midstream businesses in North America, with around 140,000 miles of energy infrastructure assets across the U.S. located in all major basins and connecting to major markets across the country. The company has never been afraid to chase growth, and it is currently in full growth mode, given the attractive opportunities it is seeing around natural gas.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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