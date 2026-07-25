Occidental Petroleum Aktie
WKN: 851921 / ISIN: US6745991058
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25.07.2026 18:15:00
Energy Transfer vs. Occidental Petroleum: The Better Energy Buy for the Second Half of 2026
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) are both energy companies. Either one would give you exposure to the sector, but their businesses are dramatically different. The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has once again highlighted the world's reliance on oil and natural gas. However, it has also highlighted the importance of understanding how the energy stocks you own make money. The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has upended the normal flow of oil and natural gas. The Strait of Hormuz, a key transit chokepoint, has effectively been shut down. It is estimated that around 20% of the world's oil and natural gas flows through the strait, so supply is severely constrained right now. Since oil and natural gas are commodities driven by supply and demand, reduced supply has led to rising prices. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.
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22.07.26
|S&P 500-Wert Occidental Petroleum-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Occidental Petroleum von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Occidental Petroleum präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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15.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Occidental Petroleum-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Occidental Petroleum von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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08.07.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 gibt mittags nach (finanzen.at)
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08.07.26