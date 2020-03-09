DALLAS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyBot is excited to announce that we have successfully raised a new round of series B funding. This round of funding was led by a group of strategic investors in the energy industry.

"This round of funding will allow EnergyBot to continue its growth trajectory and product expansion," says Fred Purches, Chief Product Officer at EnergyBot.

"In addition to adding new markets like Texas, this will allow us to bring on new suppliers and technology platforms," says Dan Schilens, Chief Operations Officer at EnergyBot.

This new round of funding will be used to expand into new markets and grow the product offering. Specifically, the areas that the company will focus on are:

Expansion into the Texas energy market

energy market New data sources and algorithms for better end-user pricing

Add new marketing channels

After 18 months of working with businesses to gain insight into the current state of the energy marketplace, EnergyBot now has a clear vision for its future and how it can create a new buying experience that will better serve customers. With a focus on simplicity and transparency, EnergyBot's platform will change how businesses purchase and think about their energy usage.

About EnergyBot: EnergyBot is an innovative energy broker transforming the energy procurement process for businesses. Driven by a proprietary technology platform, EnergyBot is the first online energy broker to leverage modern A.I. technologies and industry-specific data to offer each business a simpler process and completely transparent experience – ultimately reducing annual energy costs.

Media Contact:

Thad Warren

Phone: 424.372.1995

Email: marketing@energybot.com

Related Files

EB-Logo-Black_1.png

Related Links

EnergyBot Website

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energybot-raises-series-b-funding-301020076.html

SOURCE EnergyBot