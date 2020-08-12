EnergyX announces partnership with ProfMOF, leading Nanotechnology Innovation Lab

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. ( EnergyX ) and ProfMOF are proud to announce of a new partnership. Both companies will promote the use of Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), a new class of nanotechnology materials suitable in the development of projects involving renewable energy and large-scale lithium-ion production and battery storage.

ProfMOF is the world leader in the R&D of MOF applications, and specializes in finding opportunities to merge MOFs and industry leaders. Teague Egan , whose EnergyX uses Metal Organic Frameworks in their revolutionary Lithium-Ion Transport and Separation technology ( LiTAS ) in a bid to reduce the environmental impact of lithium mining, believes they are the key to making lithium more cost effective and abundant.

MOFs are incredible structures that separate, transport and isolate specific elements on the ionic level. The material itself is incredibly porous and its chemical properties make it ideal to embed in membranes for very cost-effective separation processes. This ground-breaking technology has been touted by experts as the future of many hard to solve problems with the potential to dramatically improve the efficiency and environmental impacts of a range of industries.

US-based, EnergyX is a technology company focused on scientific innovations in the field of lithium extraction and solid state battery systems. EnergyX has a mission to become a worldwide leader in the global transition to sustainable energy. The company has identified lithium as a key component to fulfill that goal, and seeks to improve both the extraction and production process alongside its production partners.

Founded within the University of Oslo, ProfMOF is one of the leading MOF research and innovation labs in the world. They boast nearly two decades of research and development in the field, and their founder, Dr. Karl Petter Lillerud, invented the most important and most cited MOF in the world, UiO-66. The company's executive team are the foremost experts in the field of Metal Organic Frameworks, and believe that MOFs are the answer to creating a more efficient and environmentally friendly industrial sector.

The partnership between EnergyX and ProfMOF highlights the opportunities behind MOFs and a pathway for sustainable development through scientific innovation. MOFs are reducing major limitations in industries including but not limited to energy storage - making the material one of the most important steps in a transition towards a cleaner planet.

For further information please contact:

James Ellsmoor

james@energyx.com

+1 510-426-7206

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energyx-announces-partnership-with-profmof-leading-nanotechnology-innovation-lab-301110899.html

SOURCE EnergyX