Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Fines and Suspends Former Vancouver Investment Advisor Alykhan Kassam

VANCOUVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - On September 18, 2019, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC Staff and Alykhan Kassam.

Mr. Kassam admitted that he made unsuitable recommendations for two clients that were outside their risk tolerance and investment objectives. Both clients suffered losses that represented a significant portion of their total portfolio.

Specifically, Mr. Kassam admitted to the following violations:

Between March 2013 and December 2014 , he failed to use due diligence to ensure that recommendations were suitable for a client, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q);





and , he failed to use due diligence to ensure that recommendations were suitable for a client, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q); In or around December 2013 , he failed to use due diligence to ensure that recommendations were suitable for a client, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q).

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Kassam agreed to the following penalty:

(a) Fine of $15,000;



(b) Suspension from approval in any capacity for 60 days; and



(c) Period of 9 months of close supervision upon any registration with IIROC.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2019/cca16777-7d96-4560-9ae8-7b9c1d8ddbb6_en.pdf

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Kassam's conduct in July 2017. The violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of Canaccord Genuity Corp. Mr. Kassam is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

